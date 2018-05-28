SECI named nodal agency to set up 2.5GW wind-solar hybrid project

“The objective of the scheme is to facilitate installation of new hybrid projects at prices discovered through transparent bidding process,” the government said in the notification.

The ministry of New and Renewable Energy has appointed Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) as the nodal agency for setting up 2,500 MW of inter-state transmission system-connected (ISTS) power projects on a build, own operate (BOO) basis across the country, paving the way for the nodal agency to float bids for such projects. The recent circular appointing SECI as the implementing agency, comes days after the ministry issued the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy.

“The objective of the scheme is to facilitate installation of new hybrid projects at prices discovered through transparent bidding process,” the government said in the notification. As the nodal implementing agency for such projects, SECI will now be inviting e-bids followed by e-reverse auction. The company will sign power purchase agreement with the bidders for 25 years. As per the notification, the eligible capacity for bidding will be a minimum 200 MW and maximum of 500 MW, with a project capacity of at least 50 MW at one project site.

The government has set a target of 175 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2022. India so far has an installed capacity of 20 GW of wind-solar hybrid power projects.