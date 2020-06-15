Safal partners with Zomato to deliver fruits, veggies to your doorstep

Safal sells about 270 tons of fruits and vegetables in a day and has over 300 booths across Delhi-NCR.

Mother Dairy-owned Safal brand has partnered with food aggregator Zomato to deliver fruits and vegetables to customers’ doorstep in select locations in Delhi NCR. “In the initial phase, key locations of Delhi-NCR like Saket, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Janakpuri and Panchsheel Enclave in Delhi and Sector 50 and sector 29 in Noida will be covered,” Pradipta Sahoo, Business Head — Safal, Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables Pvt Ltd, said in a statement on Monday. The company looks to scale up operations pan-Delhi in the coming time. The currently operational Safal booths will for now cater to locations within the radius of 10 km each and the customers can place orders for Safal products via Zomato application.

While the government has eased lockdown and allowed movement amid rising coronavirus cases, more consumers are choosing to get products delivered to their households as people remain skeptical of public spaces. In the wake of coronavirus, many companies have shifted their focus to online delivery as consumers remained locked in their homes for over two months during nationwide lockdown.

From FMCG major ITC, which partnered with Domino’s pizza to deliver essential items such as atta and pulses, there are many other players which have signed deals with Swiggy, Zomato and others to deliver essentials in these dire times. Homegrown ecommerce brand Flipkart also partnered with supermart chain Vishal Mega Mart to deliver items such as pulses, home supplies etc. Earlier, a Mumbai-based startup Fraazo had signed up Dunzo to deliver fruits and vegetables in Mumbai.

Safal sells about 270 tons of fruits and vegetables in a day and has over 300 booths across Delhi-NCR. Other than fruits and vegetables, Safal also retails grocery items such as flour, pulses, spices, edible oils, ghee, juices, frozen vegetables & snacks, ice creams etc. “Since the lockdown, Safal has been making all efforts to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain to ensure adequate supply of its products to its network across Delhi NCR including the containment zones,” the company said.