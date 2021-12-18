Ram Charan inks $2.2-bn deal with Ghana’s Masri to supply waste to energy units

The execution of the deal is expected to commence in November 2022, with the setting up of units across Ghana over a period of two years. The agreement and delivery of waste-to-energy services will be delivered under the brand name ‘Entity 1.’



Chennai-headquartered Ram Charan, a major player in chemical distribution and research-based company on managing end-of-life chemicals, has signed a $ 2.2-billion agreement with Ghana-based Masri Company to supply waste to energy units, which is expected to generate 300 MW of power across the country. Masri Co, working in the energy space in Ghana, through the deal, has made its foray into the waste-to-energy business.



The execution of the deal is expected to commence in November 2022, with the setting up of units across Ghana over a period of two years. The agreement and delivery of waste-to-energy services will be delivered under the brand name ‘Entity 1.’



Kaushik Palicha, director, Ram Charan Co, said, “In keeping with our mission of processing bulk waste to energy without leaving behind any residue, we have successfully signed our first agreement to supply our units to the Masri Company. In keeping with our overall objective, we are confident that our objective of delivering waste-to-energy products and new-generation energy-storage devices will help the environment in a significant manner.”



The agreement comes close on the heels of the $ 4.14-billion investment made by US-based deep-impact fund TFCC International for acquiring a 46 % equity in Ram Charan recently. According to a statement by the company, the technology used by Ram Charan allows for zero toxic residue, and can be used to convert all types of unsegregated waste into energy, with zero residue to the environment, making it the first of its kind globally and also the safest. Ram Charan has been implementing modern techniques, considering a zero part per million production unit, and also among the first globally to set up end-product responsibility for its products. The technology, developed in-house after research from 2016 by the current team at Ram Charan headed by Kaushik Palicha, has been branded under the name Entity 1, and has a slew of products lined up for release from 2022 till 2024. The company’s manufacturing facilities in India are planned in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.



Ram Charan started its business as a chemical distribution company and has moved to research based on managing end-of-life chemicals, given the harm it causes the environment. It commenced research on these projects in 2016, and since then had proceeded to develop products which can process large quantities of unsegregated waste, which creates intense difficulties in terms of managing the waste and spread of multiple illnesses and challenges.