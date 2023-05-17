Piyush Goyal attends roundtable to discuss ways to accelerate India, Ontario trade ties

In order to build stronger trade relations between India and Ontario, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended a roundtable hosted by Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) and expressed India’s unwavering commitment to quality and expressed optimism about increasing the presence of Ontario’s companies in India, contributing to the growth and prosperity of both economies. TBDC is a business incubator funded by the government of Ontario to help Indian startups expand to Canada.

The roundtable discussed deeper trade ties and collaboration opportunities between Ontario and India, focusing on sectors like battery manufacturing, diamond jewellery, food and agriculture to increase trade, investment, and tourism between India and Ontario.

It focused on a wide range of topics, from scope of expanding India’s unicorn startups in Ontario to growing the presence of Ontario’s businesses in India. The delegates discussed several key points of interest, including Ontario’s status as Canada’s food hub and shared valuable insights on how to enhance the quality of outputs and the importance of adapting quickly to consumer needs and enhancing efficiencies in the agriculture and food business. It also highlighted the immense potential for Ontario and India to forge deeper trade ties, promote entrepreneurship and innovation, and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration in various sectors.

Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario, talked about the prospect of increasing India’s trade and investment with Ontario and increasing the rate of growth in trade and commerce. He also expressed admiration for the accomplishments and aspirations of the Indian growth projections which make India an exciting market for Ontario’s companies.

Speaking about the discussions, TBDC Chair, Vikram Khurana, said, “Such discussions play a vital role in strengthening the relationship between Ontario and India, facilitating the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, and promoting economic growth across borders.”