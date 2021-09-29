Over 22k compliances scrapped, 103 offences decriminalised

He was speaking at an event on reducing compliance burden, organised by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The government has scrapped the need for more than 22,000 compliances, decriminalised as many as 103 offences and removed 327 redundant provisions and laws in recent years to reduce India Inc’s compliance burden and promote ease of doing business.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that a big exercise is being carried out by various central ministries and state governments to simplify procedures, decriminalize various offences and remove redundant laws. He was speaking at an event on reducing compliance burden, organised by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The reduction of compliance burden is the best way to bolster the confidence of the business community, he added. From red-tape to laying the red carpet for businesses, India has come a long way, he insisted. “The mindset has evolved from ‘not able to understand complexities’ to ‘it’s so simple to start a business’,” he added.

Numerous regulatory compliances in the past had only created confusion among investors; consequently, they were hesitant to invest, he said.

The recent launch of the national single-window system, which aims to become a “one-stop shop” for investors to apply for various approvals and make it easier for them to set up units, is an “outstanding example” of the government’s commitment to simplify and rationalise things, Goyal said.

To start with, the portal hosts approval requirements across 18 central government departments and nine states, while another 14 central departments and five states will be added to it by December 21.

Speaking on the occasion, DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain said, apart from the sharp reduction in compliance requirement, more than 1,200 processes have been digitised. Key reforms implemented by the Centre to ease compliance burden for citizens and businesses include: the removal of distinction between domestic and international OSP (other service provider), which will provide a leg-up to voice-based BPO and ITeS organisations in India; liberalised access to geospatial data; introduction of ‘Mera Ration’ mobile app; decriminalisation of 46 penal provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and 12 offences under the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008.