Optimistic of playing key role with 5G in India, says Huawei

Though the government has barred Chinese gear makers from participating in 5G trials, Huawei is hopeful of playing a key role in India and considers it a strategic market in its long-term plans. The company is regularly communicating with the government, highlighting its clean track record of the last two decades to buttress its point regarding cybersecurity, a top company official said.

“For us, long-term commitment for India is not just words, but a legacy of 20 years of putting India first with our world class technology, service and innovations, backed by a clean track record,” Huawei India CEO David Li told FE.

The last couple of years have been challenging for Huawei, facing increased scrutiny from the government in the wake of India-China tensions. But things are improving for the company. After a slight delay, the government has provided login credentials to Huawei for accessing the trusted telecom products portal.

Getting access to the portal means that the firm can submit details about its products and services to the government if any operator shows interest in buying equipment from the company. Once the products are certified as trusted, operators can buy the equipment.

Regarding security and compliance, Li said in the last 20 years, the company has ensured stringent compliances regarding statutory and cyber security laws of the land.

“We have a very systematic and comprehensive compliance mechanism. There are set processes for regular internal and external audits, and regular training for individual employees to ensure full compliance with the rules and regulations of the country,” he said.

With the implementation of the National Security Directive for the telecom sector, operators can only install equipment which has been certified as trusted.

“We will stick to our core strengths of leading R&D, on delivering networks faster, professionally and at the right cost. We realise our core values and are committed to achieving what is expected of us by our customers. We are confident that our customers and the government will continue to see value in partnering with us and will be supportive of our technologies and offerings,” Li said.

He said that with regards to 5G, the company is optimistic of playing a key role in the country, bringing its global experience to benefit the Indian vertical industries. Right now, Huawei is witnessing a huge demand for digitalisation across multiple sectors like BFSI, auto, telecom, education and healthcare.

“With such rapid digitalisation, each industry now represents a market in itself. Furthermore, new-age technologies like AI, powered by 5G and coupled with other technologies like AR/VR, cloud and IoT, present immense potential and will be the next growth agent for India and the rest of the world,” Li said.

The Huawei India CEO said the company holds one of the largest patent portfolios in the world and has global experience in the communications industry. “Our implementation and services are industry proven. The customer can see how we can deliver networks faster, more professionally and in a cost-effective way,” he said.