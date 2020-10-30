  • MORE MARKET STATS

KKR launches renewable energy platform

By: |
October 30, 2020 3:45 AM

Headquartered in Mumbai, Virescent aims to expand its portfolio of operational renewable energy assets, facilitated by investments predominantly made through KKR’s infrastructure fund.

KKR has also entered into definitive agreements to acquire other operating solar projects across three different states. (Representative image)KKR has also entered into definitive agreements to acquire other operating solar projects across three different states. (Representative image)

Global investment firm KKR announced the launch of Virescent Infrastructure, a newly created platform to acquire renewable energy assets in India. Virescent currently owns 317 MW of solar assets located in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. KKR has also entered into definitive agreements to acquire other operating solar projects across three different states. Once closed, these projects will also become part of the Virescent.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Virescent aims to expand its portfolio of operational renewable energy assets, facilitated by investments predominantly made through KKR’s infrastructure fund. The company looks to identify investment opportunities that have stable cash flows stemming from long-term contracts with state and central government counter-parties across India.

Related News

“The launch of Virescent is a meaningful milestone for KKR’s Asia Pacific infrastructure strategy amid India’s ambitions to install 175GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022 and 450GW by 2030. We look forward to playing a part in meeting these goals and supporting the government’s Green Energy Corridor initiative through our investment in Virescent,” said Hardik Shah, member at KKR’s Asia-Pacific Infrastructure team.

Virescent is led by CEO Sanjay Grewal, who will be responsible for identifying, planning, and executing investment opportunities for Virescent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. KKR launches renewable energy platform
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cognizant Q3 net slips 30% to $348 million
2REA Group to acquire controlling stake in Elara Technologies
3Canara Bank’s Q2 profit falls 28% y-o-y on higher provisions