Kerala floats e-bus tenders, eyes Centre’s subsidy

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 7:10:51 AM

The new stipulation is that the bidder should guarantee that the battery-powered e-bus will run for 250 km in a single charge and the mileage should be a minimum of 1.5 kWh/km.

Starting afresh, KSRTC has applied for the new FAME-2 scheme, announced in May. (Representational Image)

After Goa and Delhi, Kerala government has joined the race to dip from Centre’s `4,500-crore FAME-2 ( Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) subsidy pool. The state’s public transport entity KSRTC has floated tenders to lease 1,500 electric buses for 10 years. Earlier, Kerala had started e-bus service but failed to sustain the lease rate of `43.20 per km. “Once the central subsidy is in place, this rent rate can be tightbelted to a rate below `30 per km, making the e-bus commercially viable,” MP Dinesh, MD, KSRTC told FE.

The state transport PSU had not gone for the Centre’s subsidy during its first tryst with e-bus. FAME-1 was wound up by the time KSRTC got around applying for it. Ten e-buses, leased from Mahavoyage, are currently idling in KSRTC stables, after they bled the ailing state PSU by incurring the loss of `1 lakh per day. With battery running out often, the state’s e-bus experiment was hardly successful, said R Sasidharan, secretary of transport union.

Starting afresh, KSRTC has applied for the new FAME-2 scheme, announced in May. Wet leasing a bus would cost `2 crore, but the FAME-2 subsidy would pitch in Rs 60 lakh per bus.The Kerala government is committed to roll out one million electric vehicles on the road by 2022.

This time, KSRTC has tightened its tender norms. The new stipulation is that the bidder should guarantee that the battery-powered e-bus will run for 250 km in a single charge and the mileage should be a minimum of 1.5 kWh/km.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Kerala floats e-bus tenders, eyes Centre’s subsidy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition