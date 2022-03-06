JW Marriott, Prestige Estates launch a sprawling 301-room resort in Bengaluru

Of the Rs 600-crore investment, the company took on debt of Rs 300 crore, while the remaining was through internal accruals.

JW Marriott and Prestige Estates announced the launch of JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa in Nandi Hills region of Bengaluru, on Saturday. It is South Asia’s first and largest luxury resort offering from the Marriott Group.

The property built with an investment of Rs 600 crore by Prestige is a 301-room resort part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, spread over 275-acre, and housing Prestige Golfshire course and luxury residential development, within a 20-minute drive from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, and about an hour’s drive from the city.

Of the Rs 600-crore investment, the company took on debt of Rs 300 crore, while the remaining was through internal accruals.

Prestige which has already developed a sizeable hospitality portfolio, sees this as another feather in its cap, as it now has 1,200 operational rooms with several hotel brands. Almost half of this portfolio—660-odd rooms are with Marriott alone. Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Bengaluru, Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Group said, “This 301-room resort is one of a kind in South Asia with a convention centre spread over 35,000 square feet with a 24,000 sq. ft. of pillarless space that can host over 4000 guests, making it the perfect venue to organise grand weddings, corporate events, award nights, etc. This resort will be the best in South Asia, and it will definitely be a one- stop destination for celebrations and business meetings.”

Razack told FE that Prestige has another 10 under construction hotels, which will add a further 2,200 rooms to its portfolio by 2027, taking the total operational hotel room tally to over 3,000 rooms. “These will be spread over different cities like Mumbai, Delhi Aerocity, Kochi and Bengaluru,” he said. The company is developing these hotels with several global hotel brands like Hilton, Oakwood, Banyan Tree, among others.

The JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa is the ninth JW Marriott property in India. Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International said, “As markets open after the pandemic hiatus, India is a key growth market for us. This luxury opening demonstrates our commitment to creating new benchmarks in service excellence in this region. Prestige Group is a valued partner, and this hotel is a testimony to our long-standing relationship and mutual quality standards.”

The luxury property features a lobby with panoramic views of Nandi Hills, landscaping, as well as sophisticated guest rooms and villas with private swimming pools and lawns. It houses six food and beverage outlets comprising of multi cuisine restaurants, coffee shops, lounge and bars. It also has a 20,000 sq.ft. Spa by JW, among other luxury offerings.