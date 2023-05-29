IRCTC posts profit jump of 30.4% for Q4FY23 at Rs 278.80 crore, announces 100% final dividend

IRCTC posted revenue from operations at Rs 965.02 crore, up 39.7 per cent as against Rs 690.96 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

IRCTC on Monday posted a fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 278.80 crore.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday posted a fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 278.80 crore, up 30.4 per cent in comparison to Rs 213.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 965.02 crore, up 39.7 per cent as against Rs 690.96 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 2023, at 100 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Rs. 160 crore. “This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share declared by the Board of Directors in the month of February 2023 and already paid to the shareholders,” it said in a regulatory filing.

