Inox Wind receives Type Certification from TUV SUD for its 3 MW wind turbine

Leading wind energy solutions provider, Inox Wind on Monday announced that globally recognized certification body TUV SUD has granted a Type Certificate to Inox Wind for their 3 MW wind turbine with a booster capacity of up to 3.3 MW. The certification signifies that the prototype turbine has successfully met the necessary requirements for serial production and commissioning. “TUV SUD’s certification process included rigorous testing and verification in accordance with the internationally recognized standard, IEC 61400-22, and the Type Certificate issued is valid worldwide,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Developed with globally renowned AMSC as the technology partner, Inox Wind’s 3 MW turbine features a 100 m tubular tower and 145 m rotor diameter. “This wind turbine offers one of the lowest costs of energy on a per unit basis given its compact design, resulting in lower costs of production, transport & logistics as well as installation, thereby giving the company a sustainable edge in the Indian WTG market,” Inox Wind said.

“Inox Wind’s 3 MW turbine offers significant advancements in wind power technology, and its innovative design promises improved efficiency and performance, ensuring optimal energy generation at wind sites worldwide. With the Type Certification in place, we will commercially launch our 3 MW state-of-the-art WTG, which will be the backbone of our future growth,” said Kailash Tarachandani, CEO, Inox Wind.

Inox Wind, a part of the ~$5 billion INOX GFL Group, services IPPs, Utilities, PSUs and Corporate investors. It has three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Inox Wind’s manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per annum.