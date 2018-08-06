Indra Nooyi calls it a day: A look at PepsiCo’s only woman CEO’s professional journey so far

Among her various achievements, is the fact that Nooyi is the first female CEO in the company’s history.

Handing over the reins of PepsiCo, CEO Indra Nooyi will step down as the CEO after 12 long years at the helm. Indra Nooyi will step on October 3rd, after serving 24 long years in the company. She will remain as chairman until early 2019. “Growing up in India, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company. Guided by our philosophy of Performance with Purpose — delivering sustained performance while making more nutritious products, limiting our environmental footprint and lifting up all the communities we serve — we’ve made a more meaningful impact in people’s lives than I ever dreamed possible. PepsiCo today is in a strong position for continued growth with its brightest days still ahead,” Indra Nooyi said in a statement.

Among her various achievements, is the fact that she is the first female CEO in the company’s history. Indra Nooyi has the credit of being consistently ranked among the world’s 100 most powerful women. Notably, the 62-year old business magnate ranked 11th in the Power Women 2017 list. Earlier this year in february 2018, the International Cricket Council announced that Nooyi would join the ICC Board as its first independent female director in June.

Also read: PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to step down in October, to remain Chairman till early 2019

An alumnus of IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Calcutta, Indra Nooyi’s rise has indeed been phenomenal. Nooyi joined PepsiCo way back in 1994, and soon worked her way up to become the CFO in 2001. She then went on to replace Steven Reinemund as the CEO of the company.

To her credit, Nooyi has directed the company’s global strategy for more than a decade and led PepsiCo’s restructuring, including the 1997 divestiture of Tricon, now known as Yum! Brands. Notably, she also helmed the acquisition of Tropicana in 1998, and the merger with Quaker Oats Company. Known to speak on various issues such as work-life balance as well as women empowerment, Nooyi shared recently that her mother wanted to Indra Nooyi to get married at 22.

“In a conservative city in southern India, every mother’s dream is to get her daughter married by the age of 18. Twenty, [at] the latest. Once you get settled, you can do whatever you want,” Nooyi said at a recent women’s forum. “This company has been my life for nearly a quarter century and part of my heart will always remain here. But I am proud of all we’ve done to position PepsiCo for success,” she said. Interestingly, Nooyi had once noted,“Nobody’s going to remember you for delivering earnings to stockholders; they will remember you for the lasting impact you made on society.”