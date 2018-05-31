IBM is heavily invested in up-skilling its employees

IBM Global Business Services has been a trusted partner for our clients in India and I will drive greater focus on client centricity.

"What sets us apart as a consultancy is the technical power of the greater IBM—including IBM Research, Cloud, Watson, IoT and Blockchain," says Samiron Ghoshal, managing partner, Global Business Services, IBM India/South Asia. "At IBM, we have a highly skilled workforce and a culture of continuous learning. In today's competitive landscape, it's important to align our workforce to technology shifts and market needs," he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interaction. Excerpts:

What are your key priorities as the services business leader?

Our customers are central to everything we do. My first and foremost priority is to help drive our clients’ transformation agenda in today’s digital world. With ever increasing pace of change, our clients need IBM’s differentiated capabilities in AI, blockchain, micro-services, cloud and data security to either transform their business models or reinvent themselves as digital enterprises. IBM Global Business Services has been a trusted partner for our clients in India and I will drive greater focus on client centricity. I would also put significant focus on leading the transformation of our capabilities and talent uplift with global impact.

IBM has been talking about how every industry is going through digital transformation. What has been your experience and what trends you foresee in the coming years?

Until a year ago, the conventional wisdom was that big mature companies were on the defensive, that the world’s incumbent businesses were at risk of being disrupted—and supplanted—by start-ups and digital challengers. Of course, there was some truth to this. But, results of the latest IBM C-suite study show that they are about to enter a new era for business. According to the 12,500 CxOs interviewed, 72% said incumbents rather than new entrants are the driving force for market disruption.

This is intuitively right. Because incumbents have 80% of world’s unstructured data that is not available in public domain and that data is now becoming a source of strategic differentiation. Incumbents are preparing to lead in the era of the Cognitive Enterprise by leveraging proprietary data, decades of industry specific expertise, and emerging cloud, AI and blockchain technologies, those incumbents will out-innovate the so-called disruptors of the last decade.

Overall, we are seeing a lot of companies in the financial services, retail, auto and telco industries respond quickly to

the shift in the market and the client demand, but have worked with clients in all industries. Even companies dealing in commodities—like cement—are leveraging digital transformation across the enterprise.

Technology is changing at faster pace than ever. What is IBM Services doing to stay at forefront of that curve? How are you enabling your people?

IBM Global Business Services brings clients the expertise of more than 125,000 consultants and practitioners creating value at the intersection of business insight and information technology. What sets us apart as a consultancy is the

technical power of the greater IBM – including IBM Research, Cloud, Watson, IoT and Blockchain.

Another important facet which sets us apart is our highly skilled workforce and a culture of continuous learning. It is imperative in today’s competitive landscape to keep your people abreast and provide them continuous and contextual training to up-skill them. It’s important to align our workforce to technology shifts and market needs. IBM is heavily invested in up-skilling its employees. We have a great example of a customised learning platform that our consultants leverage on daily basis; IBM’s Your Learning is an interactive digital and cognitive platform powered by Watson and Cloud.

The platform provides employees across the enterprise with a personalised portal to access internal and external learning across various modalities—face to face, video, audio, text based, and a combination of these.

What is IBM’s point of view on data security and data privacy?

In today’s data-driven era, massive amounts of data get generated and stored by both individuals and enterprises alike. Data is only multiplying from megabytes to gigabytes and petabytes and it keeps on growing.

IBM believes in responsible data stewardship and we share the responsibility of protecting IBM and client data in a complex threat environment. IBM believes organisations that collect, store, manage or process data have an obligation to handle it responsibly. That belief – embodied in our century-long commitment to trust and responsibility in all relationships – is why the world’s largest enterprises trust IBM as a steward of their most valuable data.