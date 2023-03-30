scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Good Glamm Group, Akshay Kumar form JV to launch men’s personal care products

Interestingly,  in December last year,  the Good Glamm Group had acquired 51% stake in Tweak India, a digital media company founded by actor  Twinkle Khanna, who happens to be  Akshay Kumar’s wife, in a cash and stock deal.

Written by Akanksha Nagar
Good Glamm Group, Akshay Kumar form JV to launch men’s personal care products
The JV will leverage the 200 million MAUs of Good Media Co (a consulting & network services and part of the Good Glamm Group), and over 1 million influencers of Good Creator Co, a creator ecosystem with over 1.5 million influencers and creators, in addition to the group's offline distribution network across 150-plus cities in India. (File)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has joined hands with DTC beauty and personal care conglomerate Good Glamm Group to roll out personal care and wellness products for men in the next six months. The newly formed  joint venture (JV) marks the entry of  Good Glamm Group into the  men’s care category.  Akshay Kumar, who has one of the largest and most engaged social media fan followings, will be involved in brand and product development, which are formulated using natural ingredients.

The male grooming and personal care segment is a $2 billion market opportunity in India, as per IMARC Group estimates. It expects the market to reach $3.1 billion by 2028, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% (2023-28).  

Interestingly,  in December last year,  the Good Glamm Group had acquired 51% stake in Tweak India, a digital media company founded by actor Twinkle Khanna, who happens to be  Akshay Kumar’s wife, in a cash and stock deal.

Also Read
Also Read

A year before that, the group had bought ScoopWhoop in 2021, which is one of the largest male content platforms in India, with over 70 million male active users (MAUs). “Leveraging ScoopWhoop’s audience and the products and the brand that the JV will create, the group will replicate its content to commerce flywheel in the men’s segment,” said Darpan Sanghvi, group founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group.

The JV will leverage the 200 million MAUs of Good Media Co (a consulting & network services and  part of the Good Glamm Group),  and over 1 million influencers of Good Creator Co,  a creator ecosystem with over 1.5 million influencers and creators,  in addition to the group’s offline distribution network across 150-plus cities in India.  

It is not going to be a cakewalk for either Good Glamm Group or Akshay Kumar. “Personal product categories are driven by impulse, and awareness plays a big role in brand choice. A celebrity helps in creative cut-through, especially when your biggest competition is endorsed by a big name,” said Naresh Gupta, co-founder & managing partner, Bang In The Middle. That said, he added, the brand and the celeb have to be in sync to make it a successful venture. “Kumar is not known for vanity and is all about being rugged, macho, sweat, and hard work. A grooming brand is at crossroads with what the actor stands for… so him saying his skincare routine is a cream and lotion will be tough to establish,” he said.

More Stories on
Akshay Kumar

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-03-2023 at 01:00 IST

Stock Market