Reliance had entered into an agreement in August this year to acquire retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing units of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group’s retail business. (Photo source: IE)

Future Retail, which owns Big Bazaar and other popular retail chains, has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against Amazon ‘interfering’ with its deal to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing units to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance in a deal worth Rs 24,713 crore. The suit was filed “in relation to seeking necessary reliefs against Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC (“Amazon”) from interfering with the Transaction by misusing an Interim Order dated 25th October, 2020 issued by an Emergency Arbitrator, appointed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC),” according to a stock exchange filing.