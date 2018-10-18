Five ways your smartphone is using Artificial Intelligence

Smartphones typically know where they are and will make helpful app suggestions based on the user’s physical location.

With all the futuristic talk, many may have missed the fact that in many small ways, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already here, shaping some of the mundane things we do on a daily basis. We may be taking for granted some of the most obvious examples of the progress in AI that have occurred in a device many of us use countless times every day – our smartphone. Here are five ways your smartphone is using AI.Voice assistants

Whether it’s the Google Assistant by Alphabet, Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, or Amazon.com’s Alexa, digital assistants are rapidly becoming part of our daily lives. Around 46% of US adults say they use voice-control to interact with their phone, says a recent study by Pew Research. The major reason cited by users is that it allows them to interact with their device without using their hands.

AI-powered chipsets in mobiles

UNISOC has found a unique way of integrating AI into the everyday lives of Indian users. It is in plans of releasing chipsets that would support AI, AR and VR. These chipsets would make it a reality for Indians to access advanced features, including facial recognition. Its applications are diverse and multi-faceted, such as securing the mobile phone and online transactions with facial recognition and a lot more.

Automated photo classification

The image recognition available via AI can do some amazing things with the photos on your phone. The most common feature found on these devices, as well as on social media, is to identify the individual in the picture and recommend tagging them.

Automated calendar entries

Another AI-infused feature is designed to streamline the process of scheduling appointments and events by parsing email and automatically adding them directly to your calendar – fishing out information regarding flights, appointments, or even restaurant reservations. These apps can also assist in coordinating a meeting by sending multiple suggested times to all the participants until an agreeable time is found.

Location-based app suggestions

Smartphones typically know where they are and will make helpful app suggestions based on the user’s physical location. Users walking into a Starbucks store may be prompted to use the coffee shop’s app. This function usually requires enabling the location services on your smartphone.