TENSORGO TECHNOLOGIES: Making learning accessible to all

Technology is a fast moving, ever changing, exciting world. From healthcare and retail to auto and financial services, new technologies are reshaping nearly every industry. But tech’s ability to solve some of humanity’s most confounding challenges depends on how its transformative potential is channelled and implemented.

Using the combined strength of innovation, research and experience, TensorGo Technologies is working hard to harness the power of data and technology in order to build a smart tomorrow. It has developed a low-code platform-as-a-service solution that empowers businesses to build deep learning applications without requiring extensive technical expertise.

The Hyderabad-based startup’s platform helps companies scale their businesses, improve processes, bring down costs, and enhance customer engagements in efficient ways. “The clients include some of the most prestigious names in financial, retail, education, IT, ITeS, media and entertainment sectors,” says Srinivas Chilukuri, founder, TensorGo.

“We believe there is a whole new world of challenges that can be addressed by computer vision, where it can bring change in the way we see the world,” says Chilukuri, a serial entrepreneur and an expert in the areas of cognitive science, IoT, Smart Cities and digital gaming. “At TensorGo, we make this possible by using an enterprise grade platform that can help support the computer vision in building a smarter world where self learning systems and data powered models combine with human intelligence to make every day life easier, safer, well-defined and advantageous.”

Recently, TensorGo migrated to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support its rapidly expanding business. “India is on an excellent path towards leveraging many emerging technologies including deep learning and computer vision which will give us the foundation to develop solutions to solve real world problems, feels Kapil Makhija, vice-president—Technology (Cloud), Oracle India.”

Genesis of an idea

Chilukuri founded TensorGo about four years ago to address the challenges associated with leveraging deep learning technology. “We recognised that deep learning is an incredibly advanced field that requires individuals with exceptional mathematical and logical skills. At TensorGo, we believe that deep learning technology should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical or coding background. That’s why we’ve developed a low-code platform-as-a-service solution that empowers businesses to build deep learning applications without requiring extensive technical expertise or breaking the bank,” says Chilukuri.

The impact so far

The TensorGo founder is convinced that the future of technology is undeniably intertwined with the limitless potential of deep learning and computer vision. According to Chilukuri, today, the deep learning industry is already worth over half a trillion dollars and continues to grow at an exponential rate.

DEEP IMPACT

* TensorGo is a low-code deep-learning and computer vision platform

* Helps companies build and deploy complex ML applications

* Migrated to Oracle Cloud to support its rapidly expanding business