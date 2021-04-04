Elon Musk wants to hire you even without a college degree as Tesla looks to onboard 10,000 people

On Tuesday, Musk had also urged “engineers, technicians, builders” etc., to move to Texas for jobs at SpaceX. (image: reuters)

The upcoming $1.1 billion Tesla Gigafactory at Austin, Texas, which would produce Cybertruck, Semi truck, Model 3 sedan, and Model Y mid-size SUV, is looking to hire more than 10,000 people through 2022. Interestingly, this includes opportunities for high school graduates as well who won’t need a college degree to join the most valuable car company in the world. “Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022! – 5 mins from airport -15 mins from downtown – Right on Colorado river,” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted sharing a post by ‘Tesla Owners of Austin’, a club of Tesla owners in Austin, about the job openings.

Tesla has established relationships with Austin Community College, Huston-Tillotson University, the University of Texas, and the Del Valle Independent School District, Chris Reilly, Director, Recruiting and Workforce Development at Tesla said about the latest recruitment drive in the tweet by the Tesla Owners of Austin. Reilly added that part of the work Tesla is doing with local colleges is “thinking about recruiting students who can graduate high school and start a career at Tesla while continuing their education.” The hiring of 10,000 people by Tesla will double of 5,000 people the company had reportedly promised last year.

Tesla’s website currently has over 280 open positions across categories including manufacturing, design, engineering & IT, finance, supply chain, service & energy installation, and more at the Austin factory. On Tuesday, Musk had also urged “engineers, technicians, builders” etc., to move to Texas for jobs at SpaceX. “Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly…Starbase will grow by several thousand people over the next year or two,” he tweeted.

