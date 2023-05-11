scorecardresearch
Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 net profit falls 8 pc to Rs 57 crore

Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 8 per cent to Rs 57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Written by PTI
For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 241 crore as against Rs 350 crore in FY22. (IE)

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 62 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 491 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 485 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 241 crore as against Rs 350 crore in FY22.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share (60 per cent) on a face value of Rs 10 per share for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Shares of the company ended 2.21 per cent down at Rs 1,906.80 apiece on the BSE.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 17:19 IST

Stock Market