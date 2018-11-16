Delhi’s air pollution problem could be solved, and by Ikea; here’s how

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 1:11 PM

While crop burning may be the trigger for dense smog, other factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and smoke from firecrackers around Diwali also plague the national capital's air quality every year.

By late October every year, Delhi gets covered in a thick silver blanket of smog as stubble burning by farmers peaks. (Image: Reuters)By late October every year, Delhi gets covered in a thick silver blanket of smog as stubble burning by farmers peaks. (Image: Reuters)

By late October every year, Delhi gets covered in a thick silver blanket of smog as stubble burning by farmers peaks. Despite efforts, stubble burning by farmers mostly in the state of Punjab and Haryana has not been stopped. But now, Ikea has a plan that may help in solving Delhi’s air pollution problem.

Swedish furniture retailer wants to make products using agricultural waste — which means that farmers will no longer be needed to burn it. Ikea said in a statement that it plans to buy rice straw to use it as a renewable source for Ikea products. “The ambition is to create a model for how to reduce air pollution that could be replicated in other megacities,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), a government agency, stubble burning accounted for 33% of Delhi’s air pollution, which was the highest for the month. The pollution caused by crop burning has ranged from 5%-33% over the last one month.

While crop burning may be the trigger for dense smog, other factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and smoke from firecrackers around Diwali also plague the national capital’s air quality every year.

Ikea, which opened its first India store in Hyderabad leading to an overwhelming footfall on the inauguration, will kick-off the plan of using rice straw in areas around New Delhi before extending to other parts of the country.

The company said that its first products prototype based on rice straw will be ready by 2018 and will hit the Indian market by 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Delhi’s air pollution problem could be solved, and by Ikea; here’s how
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition