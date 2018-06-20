Cotton output estimate for 2017-18 cut by 7 lakh bales

The Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) has lowered its cotton output estimates of 377 lakh bales to 370 lakh bales for 2017-18. This was largely attributed to pink bollworm attack on cotton crops in Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The estimated cotton output of 370 lakh bales for 2017-18, however, is higher by around 7% from the previous year’s output of 345 lakh bales. The board had estimated cotton production to be 345 lakh bales and exports at 59 lakh bales for the season when it had met in December. Production estimates were lower in the beginning of the season as the board expected damage to the crop from bollworm attack.

CAB’s closing stock has been estimated at 43 lakh bales. The Cotton Association of India (CAI), in its recent report, has estimated cotton crop for the ongoing 2017-18 season beginning from October 1, 2017, at 365 lakh bales (of 170 kg each), which is higher by 5 lakh bales from its previous estimate in May. The CAI has estimated domestic consumption for the season at 324 lakh bales while the exports for the season are estimated by the CAI at 70 lakh bales. “We can end the season with exports of 70 lakh bales,” Ganatra had said earlier adding that higher international prices would drive up shipments.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has estimated the production of Indian cotton crop for the cotton season 2017-18 at 373 lakh bales (170 kg each) which is estimated to be 8.11% higher from the previous year owing to the increase in area under cotton cultivation by almost 13% i.e. from 108.45 lakh hectares to 122.59 lakh hectares. The estimated balance-sheet for 2017-18 shows production as 373 lakh bales, imports at 15 lakh bales and exports at 70 lakh bales. Further consumption is estimated to be 316 lakh bales (including non mill

consumption of 19 lakh bales) against 306 lakh bales in 2016-17.

CITI chairman Sanjay Jain has said that the high prices of cotton domestically and internationally would further force the consumption to either remain stagnant or slightly at the lower side. Therefore, consumption figures should not exceed beyond 316 lakh bales (including the non-mill consumption of 19 lakh bales). The consumption of last season 2016-17 was 306 lakh bales (including the non-mill consumption of 17.50 lakh bales).CITI has kept the opening stock of cotton for 2017-18 at 47.81 lakh bales as decided by the Cotton Advisory Board. The closing stock will be around 49.81 lakh bales which is quite sufficient for the textile sector to smoothly run their units

throughout the year.

Meanwhile, textile commissioner Kavita Gupta has advocated adoption of global practices in cotton cultivation to avoid pest attacks and improve quality of the produce. Indian farmers need to adopt global practices such as adequate spacing between plantations, avoiding bushiness, etc., Gupta said. The Textile Commissioner has proposed the Ministry of Textile interventions to adopt best global practices to promote cotton production and improve farmers income. The move comes in the wake of massive pink bollworm attacks in the past 2-3 years in north India and in Maharashtra and Telangana this season. The pest attacks not only destroyed large amount of crop but also impacted quality of the remainder produce dragging down prices.