CISCO teams up with BSNL to power up 5G in India; to showcase tech possibilities in citizen services

US-based tech giant CISCO has teamed up with India’s state-run BSNL to develop 5G use cases and showcase 5G telecom networks’ capabilities and utility in various public services. CISCO has signed two agreements with Niti Aayog and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to help boost collaboration and connectivity across all 100 Atal Incubation Centers and to develop fifth generation (5G) technology-based use cases. CISCO will make investments as part of its second phase of its ‘country digital acceleration’ program.

CISCO will set up a dedicated location for BSNL to showcase possibilities of 5G use cases to solve problems faced by citizens in areas like healthcare, agriculture and education. For this purpose, it will use the technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and surveillance.

On the other side, as per the pact with Niti Aayog, CISCO – which makes networking telecommunications equipment – will use its conferencing platforms such as Webex Teams and Cisco Webex Board to help bolstering connectivity and collaboration across all Atal Incubation Centers. The tech major will also connect all these centers with its incubation and innovation centers around the world so as to enable entrepreneurs in the country to innovate, build businesses and go global with digital solutions.

Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission is the flagship initiative of the government to promote a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and create an umbrella structure for innovation ecosystem of the country.

CISCO’s CEO Chuck Robbins also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his three-day visit to India. After Meeting with Robbins, Narendra Modi said in a tweet, “Had a wonderful meeting with Mr Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco. We discussed various aspects relating to technology as well as innovation.”

Had a wonderful meeting with Mr. @ChuckRobbins, Chairman and CEO of @Cisco. We discussed various aspects relating to technology as well as innovation. pic.twitter.com/Fs2ncGVmIk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2018

In India, CISCO has so far made 25 strategic investments in growth-stage companies and invested about $100 million in the first phase of its CDA programme.