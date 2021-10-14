Blade India offers helicopter service during Pune airport’s runway closure

With its daily scheduled fly-by-the seat helicopter services, it is offering travelers an alternate option. Blade is hoping travellers would switch to their 40-minute flight to Mumbai for connecting to their destinations. (Representational image: IE)

The Lohegaon Airport in Pune has announced closure of the runway from October 16 to 29 for re-carpeting. There will no commercial flights operated during this period, which has taken travellers by surprise. The closure has affected travellers’ holiday and business travel plans from the city.

With air travellers have been forced to rethink their festive holiday and business travel plans, Blade India, an air-mobility service company has offered daily scheduled-by-the seat helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai.

With its daily scheduled fly-by-the seat helicopter services, it is offering travelers an alternate option. Blade is hoping travellers would switch to their 40-minute flight to Mumbai for connecting to their destinations. Blade’s flights take off from its Pune vertiport in Kharadi and lands in Mumbai’s Juhu Aerodrome in 40 minutes. The flight returns from Mumbai in the evening.

So, fliers can skip the five-plus hours of road travel between Pune and Mumbai, which can also take longer, as roads are expected to be more congested amid the festive season and the Pune airport closure. Blade said there has been an uptick in the demand for air travel post the lifting of restrictions during the second wave. The festival season in October and November too is expected to fuel demand. Launched in November 2019, Blade India is a joint venture between Blade USA and Hunch Ventures, a privately-held investment firm based out of New Delhi.