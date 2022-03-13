RattanIndia Enterprises looks to tie up with all banks by March 2023 for fintech platform

“Plan is to cover all the banks by the end of next financial year. So we will have all the banks offering their products on the platform,” RattanIndia Enterprises chairperson Rajiv Rattan told PTI.

RattanIndia Enterprises, which recently made a foray into the fintech business, looks to have tie-ups with all the banks by the end of the next financial year. The fintech platform of the company, BankSe, has an arrangement with 21 banks and financial firms to offer loan products, at present.

The two-wheeler and personal loans get approved in about two minutes, he said, more products would be onboarded going forward because the idea is to make it a full market place for all financial products. Besides, he said, the platform provides an opportunity to compare the best offer to customers.

“This is something where our capital is not at risk and credit score check and lending to be done by the financial institution. Lending is done by banks or financial institutions as per the RBI guidelines,” he said.

Customers can have the convenience of logging onto the app or website and uploading requisite documentation digitally to experience outcomes in real, quick time. As an additional feature any customer using BankSe will be able to get a personalized credit score, entirely free of cost. BankSe, an all-digital, financial aggregator platform can be accessed through android mobile web portal.

It has developed a platform which connects with the defined processes of the lenders, thereby offering them instant visibility of customer’s background and their historical financial records. He also said that bundled insurance with the loan product would be made available.