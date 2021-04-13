  • MORE MARKET STATS

Banks to remain closed on April 14 in these cities, open in these 7 states; check full list

By: |
April 13, 2021 2:15 PM

Banks will remain closed in most of the states on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Bank holiday, Dr babasaheb ambedkar jayanti, Tamil New year day, Negotiable Instruments Act 1881Even as banks in most of the states will remain shut on Wednesday but services such as ATM access, mobile banking, and online banking will remain available

Banks will remain closed in most of the states on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), barring 7 states, all the states will observe a holiday on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. On this day, some states will celebrate Tamil New Year’s Day, Vishu, Biju Festival, Cheiraoba and Bohag Bihu. This has been notified by RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Including weekends and festivals, up to 15 holidays have been notified by RBI for this month, which may vary state to state and be different in various banks.

Banks to remain functional on April 14 in these states

On April 14, 2021, banks in states such as Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla will remain functional. Referred to as Puthandu, this day is also observed as Tamil New Year’s Day.

Banks to remain shut on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Banks across Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram, will observe a holiday on April 14, 2021.

Even as banks in most of the states will remain shut on Wednesday but services such as ATM access, mobile banking, and online banking will remain available. However, people may not be able to deposit cheque, withdraw or deposit cash on this day.

18 April 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
21 April 2021- Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja
24 April 2021- Fourth Saturday
25 April 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

Apart from Wednesday, the banks will also remain closed on April 18 (Sunday), April 21 on account of Ram Navmi, April 24 (fourth Saturday) and April 25 (Sunday).

Other state-specific holidays this week

15 April 2021- Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul
16 April 2021- Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

On April 15, banks in only five states — Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi and Shimla will remain closed. While only Guwahati will observe a holiday on April 16, 2021.

