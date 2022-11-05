Bank Holidays in November 2022: Banks closed for up to 9 days in various cities in November; check list

List of Bank Holidays For November 2022: Private and public sector banks across the country will remain closed for up to 9 days in the month of November including the second, fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Banks will not be closed for nine days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. According to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain shut for up to three days, apart from weekends in November 2022. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank holidays in November 2022

8 November 2022 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima – Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar

11 November (Friday): Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival – Shillong, Bengaluru

23 November (Wednesday): Seng Kutsnem – Shillong

Weekend holidays in November 2022

6 November 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

12 November 2022: Weekly off (Second Saturday)

13 November 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

20 November 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

26 November 2022: Weekly off (Fourth Saturday)

27 November 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

It may be noted that banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays into three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states.

Bank services will get affected in the local branches in the respective states due to these festivals. It is advised to plan your bank-related work according to the holidays in order to avoid any inconvenience. However, facilities like online banking and UPI will be available to customers even when the banks are closed on holidays.