2021 Bank Holidays October: Banks to remain shut for up to 21 days in October; check full list here

2021 Bank Holidays in October: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 21 days in October 2021, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Apart from weekly offs, banks will remain shut in different states on account of different holidays. Banks will not be closed for all 21 days for all states as these are state-specific holidays for different occasions. On October 2, banks across the country will remain shut as it will be a gazetted holiday. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank holidays in October 2021

1 October 2021 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts

2 October 2021 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

6 October 2021 – Mahalaya Amavasye

7 October 2021 – Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi

12 October 2021 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)

13 October 2021 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

14 October 2021 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

15 October 2021 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)

16 October 2021 – Durga Puja (Dasain)

18 October 2021 – Kati Bihu

19 October 2021 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat

20 October 2021 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad

22 October 2021 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

October 26 – Accession Day

Banks across Gangtok will remain closed on 1 October 2021, on account of half-yearly closing of bank accounts. On 6 October 2021, only banks Agartala, Bengaluru, and Kolkata will remain shut to observe Mahalaya Amavasye. Only banks in Imphal will observe a holiday on 7 October 2021, on account of Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi. On 12 October 2021, banks in Agartala and Kolkata will remain shut due to Durga Puja (Maha Saptami). On the next day, banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will observe a holiday on account of Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami). On 14 October, banks across Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja.

On 15 October 2021, except for Imphal and Shimal, banks across the country will remain closed for Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi). Only banks in Gangtok will remain closed on 16 October to observe Durga Puja (Dasain). On 18 October, banks in Guwahati will be closed; on 19 October, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut for Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif. Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla, will be closed on 20 October for Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday. On 22 and 26 October, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed for Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, and Accession Day, respectively.

Weekend Bank Holidays in October 2021

3 October 2021 – Sunday

9 October 2021 – 2nd Saturday

10 October 2021 – Sunday

17 October 2021 – Sunday

23 October 2021 – 4th Saturday

24 October 2021 – Sunday

31 October 2021 – Sunday

All the private and public sector banks across the country remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with a weekly holiday on Sunday. Even as banks will remain shut on the above-mentioned days, customers can avail online services. Moreover, mobile and internet banking will remain operational.