Amul MD RS Sodhi ousted with immediate effect; Jayen Mehta takes interim charge

The managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known by its brand Amul, RS Sodhi was ousted on Monday with immediate effect. The decision to end his tenure as MD was taken in the company’s board meeting today. RS Sodhi was on an extension for the last 4 years. On being contacted, Sodhi confirmed to PTI that he has resigned from the post of MD. “I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation,” he said. Meanwhile, the position is temporarily taken up by Jayen Mehta who is the present Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. According to reports, Amul will get a new MD after a few months.

Sodhi had joined GDMMF as a sales officer around 40 years ago and had been at the helm since June 2010. He is also the president of Indian Dairy Association.

Amul had last announced the price hike for its ghee range in December 2022. It had said that the consumers will have to pay Rs 30 more for a kilogram of Amul Ghee across India in the year 2023. “We are raising the prices of both Amul and Sagar brands of ghee. It will increase by Rs 30 per kilogram. The new prices will be applicable on new stocks that will come into the market in the next 15-20 days. Ghee is an all India product, so the price rise will be applicable across the country,” RS Sodhi had said in December.

The last price hike in Amul’s milk range was in October 2022 when the brand had announced a price increase by Rs 2 per litre. This was the third time in 2022 that Amul had hiked the milk prices.