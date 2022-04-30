Ambuja Cements aims to expand output capacity to 50 MTPA

Ambuja Cements, in which Switzerland-based building materials conglomerate Holcim holds a 63.1% stake, is planning to expand production capacity to about 50 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to meet rising demand.

The company has begun the next phase of capacity expansion with 7 MTPA of cement grinding capacity in the eastern region. It is also expanding cement grinding capacity at Ropar, Punjab, by 1.5 MTPA, non-executive director Martin Kriegner said at the company’s 39th annual general meeting on Friday, conducted virtually.

The company has commissioned a modern green cement plant at Marwar, Rajasthan, which has enhanced Ambuja’s clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and cement sales potential by 5 MTPA. These will help the company move closer to 50 MTPA cement capacity in “near future”, he said.

According to its annual report for FY21, the company has an installed capacity of 31.45 MTPA, with the retail segment contributing to about 80% of its sales.

Holcim, which is looking to dispose of non-core assets across certain geographies, is also looking to sell its businesses in India, including the stake in Ambuja Cements.

The company’s sustainable water-repellent cement Ambuja Kawach, launched in 2020, has emerged as a preferred product, with an over 300% rise in year-on-year volumes. Ambuja Cool Walls, a product that keeps homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter, is now being manufactured from 18 plants.

The company is also investing in clean energy efforts. Its board approved setting up waste heat recovery systems (WHRS) in Ambujanagar in Gujarat, and in Maharashtra. With this, 87 MW of WHRS will be operational by 2023. The company remains on track to fulfil more than one-third of its energy needs through clean and green sources by 2025, Kriegner said.