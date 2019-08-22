Amazon India announces launch of Amazon Fresh store with 2-hour delivery

The orders below Rs 600 will be charged a delivery fee of Rs 29. The Prime Now app will continue to serve customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it said. (Reuters)

Amazon India on Thursday announced the launch of Amazon Fresh store – which will allow customers get daily essentials delivered in two hours – in Bengaluru. The development comes amid intensifying competition between Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Both the players are betting aggressively on the online grocery space. The Amazon Fresh store will serve a complete grocery experience across fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, ice-creams, and dry grocery with 2-hour delivery slots powered by Prime Now from 6 AM to midnight on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement.

The deliveries are powered by Amazon’s Prime Now service which was earlier available only on the separate Prime Now app, it added. The orders below Rs 600 will be charged a delivery fee of Rs 29. The Prime Now app will continue to serve customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it said.

“With Amazon Fresh, customers can experience the convenience and speed of ordering daily essentials on Amazon.in. Now, customers can order the freshest fruits and vegetables as well as everyday grocery and get it within 2 hours. We are starting this service in Bengaluru and will soon roll this out to customers in other cities,” Amazon India Director – Category Management Siddharth Nambiar said.