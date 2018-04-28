Aditya Ghosh resigns as IndiGo president

Ghosh in a statement said that it was time for him to step off the treadmill and sometime in the near future embark on his next adventure.

The country’s largest airline IndiGo, in a stock exchange filing on Friday, said that it has accepted the resignation of its president and whole-time director, Aditya Ghosh, and its director Rahul Bhatia will be the interim chief executive officer of the airline. Bhatia, who is also the director of the company, will continue to remain so but the company will be appointing a CEO soon.

The company also announced the appointment of Gregory Taylor as senior adviser to the company, reporting directly to Bhatia. He also is an aviation veteran and has held various important positions at airlines like United Airlines and US Airways.

Ghosh, who is a CA by profession, has been IndiGo’s President since 2008 and has been instrumental in the steady rise of IndiGo, from the time it launched operations in August 2006 with a single aircraft, to the county’s largest airline with a nearly 40% market share and a 161 aircraft fleet.

Sources within the airline say that the move is not a sudden one and there have been signs that Ghosh might move out of the airline. Ghosh has not been attending the regular head of department meets at the airline for over a month now and IndiGo has been staffing expats, Taylor being one of them, for all important functions of the airline like revenue management and others.

Sources say the airline is practically run by Rakesh Gangwal, an aviation veteran who started his airline carrier with United Airlines and later went on to set up IndiGo with his long-time friend Bhatia.

There are indications that eventually the current COO, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, whom IndiGo hired three months back, might take over as the CEO of the airline. Prock-Schauer has been an industry veteran with experience of running airlines across Europe and Asia, and also has good experience in India.

“We thank Aditya for all his hard work and contributions and for the successes that the company has enjoyed,” Bhatia said in the release.

Ghosh in a statement said that it was time for him to step off the treadmill and sometime in the near future embark on his next adventure.