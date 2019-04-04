14 new flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata; Vistara gears up for summer season

Vistara gears up for the upcoming summer season.

Tata SIA’s joint venture Vistara airlines has added 14 new flights to its schedule to cater to peak summer season, the company said. To be operational only during 16 April-15 July 2019, the new flights include Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Kolkata routes.

Vistara will also serve Hyderabad-Pune route for the period 7 April- 30 April 2019, one flight a day. The airline will also operate five daily flights for the Mumbai-Bengaluru route. Mumbai-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Kolkata flights will fly once a day, the airline said.

The first Mumbai-Bangalore flight per the schedule will depart at 5:35 on 16 April and arrive at destination Bengaluru at 7:20. The flight number for the same is 851. The Mumbai-Kolkata will depart from Kolkata at 10:40 and arrive the destination Mumbai at 13:25. These will be daily flights. The return flights for the same are also available.

The airline will also serve Mumbai-Hyderabad route daily, the first flight of which will depart from Mumbai at 14:05 and arrive at the destination Hyderabad at 15:25. The Hyderabad-Mumbai route, however, will not be served on Tuesdays, the airline said. Also, the Pune-Hyderabad route will be functional six days a week with the exception of Saturdays. The airline is taking bookings for the newly added flights, now.

The current addition comes after Vistara announced its expansion in Raipur, with to and fro flights to Delhi, and Dibrugarh, with daily flights to and from Delhi via Bagdogra.

Previously, Vistara airlines bagged the titles ‘Best Airline — India’ and ‘Best Regional Airline — Asia’ in the 2019 edition of TripAdvisor’s travellers choice awards, the company announced.

It had recently got the government approval to fly international routes, becoming the fifth Indian airline with the international permit. “We are closely working with the ministry of civil aviation. Specific details will be shared at an appropriate time,” a Vistara spokesperson had told Financial Express online.