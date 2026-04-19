The Iranian military opened fire at two Indian-flagged ships on Saturday amid a renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The incident has sparked a diplomatic crisis — with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoning the Iranian envoy. The convoy carrying oil and energy supplies had been forced to retreat after members of the Iran Revolutionary Guard opened fire without warning.

According to an NBC News report, one of the ships has been identified as the Sanmar Herald. The publication also cited radio transmission audio from maritime intelligence company Tanker Trackers. Footage recorded by NBC News also showed the route taken by the Sanmar Herald through the Green Area of the ship.

“Sepah Navy. You gave me clearance to go! My name is second on your list. You are firing now! Let me turn back!” an individual can be heard saying after identifying the vessel.

NEW: Audio from the Indian oil tanker fired on by Iranian Navy in the Strait of Hormuz



“You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back!” pic.twitter.com/C3nouIPzOJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 18, 2026

Sources told PTI that a convoy of 14 India-bound ships had been intercepted by the IRGC while transiting the Strait of Hormuz with crude oil and gas. One vehicle managed to pass through the narrow waterway while 13 others were forced to return to different locations along the Persian Gulf. Seven of the ships had carried Indian flags while others bore insignia from Liberia, Vietnam and the Marshall Islands.

The vessels had been sailing in a row (six loaded with crude oil, three with LPG and four carrying fertilisers) when they were stopped by the Iranian Navy and asked to wait.

What happened during the attack?

The standoff over the Strait of Hormuz escalated on Saturday as Iran reversed its brief reopening of the crucial waterway and fired at ships attempting to pass. This came as the United States pressed ahead with its blockade of Iranian ports.

News agency PTI reported that two Iranian gunboats had approached the targeted tanker and fired without warning. An Indian-flagged ship carrying crude oil was struck by the hail of bullets and a window pane was shattered. The extent of damage to the other ship was not immediately known.

Gunboats had approached the vessel some 37 kilometres northeast of Oman — forcing all the ships to stop and return. Only one ship loaded with crude oil for the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited had reportedly managed to sail through the Strait and was now heading towards India.

What has Iran said?

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, told ANI that he did not know anything about the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“”The relationship between Iran and India is very strong and I don’t know anything about this event which you mentioned and we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved…We don’t want this war. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also follow peace so that we can have a peaceful area,” he said.