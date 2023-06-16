Wrestlers’ protest: Sakshi Malik claims ‘pressure’ on minor’s family for withdrawal of POCSO case

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik on Friday claimed in the minor’s sexual harassment case filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, there was pressure on the family to take back the complaint.

“He has been named in the chargesheet submitted by police yesterday. In the minor’s case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family. We will decide on the further course of action after our remaining demands are met by the government,” Sakshi Malik said, as reported by ANI.

On June 15, Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Singh and had also filed a closure report seeking cancellation of the POCSO charges filed against him, citing that there was no ‘corroborative evidence’.

The chargesheet was filed against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh under sections 354 (regarding offences of assault), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital.

Earlier this month, the father of the minor admitted that he had levelled a false sexual harassment allegation against the WFI chief to exact revenge for his daughter’s rejection in the U-17 Asian Championship.

Wrestlers of India, including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh since May 3 alleging that he had sexually harassed wrestlers and a minor.