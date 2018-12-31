Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also move the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2018-19.

The government and opposition parties are set to lock horn with each other in the Lok Sabha today as opposition members have moved statutory resolutions against two important bills brought in by the government to replace two ordinances already in force. These two ordinances are related to now defunct Medical Council of India and the Companies Amendment Ordinance which was issued on the 2nd November.

The Lok Sabha will also take up obituary references for two diseased members – Capt. Jainarayan Prasad Nishad and MVVS Murthi.

He will also introduce a new bill – appropriation bill (Bill no. 6 of 2018) for authorisation of withdrawal of some extra funds from the consolidated fund of India for the financial year 2018-19 if the supplementary demands for grants will be put to vote.

However, the finance minister is expected to face resistance against the government’s bid for passage of the Companies Amendment Bill, 2018 as two Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Saugata Roy of Trinamool Congress and NK Premchandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party from Kerala have moved statutory motion to disapprove the Companies Amendment Bill.

Five legislative bills to be discussed in the Lok Sabha

The government has listed total five bills for discussion and voting in the house, including introduction of a Appropriation Bill (Bill No. 06), 2018.

Other four bills are: (i) the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (ii) The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 (iii)The Companies Amendment Bill, 2018 (iv) The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018. However, opposition members have moved statutory resolutions disapproving the Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill and Companies Amendment Bill.

Today, the government will also table three important reports of Railway Convention Committee. These are on: (i) cleanliness and hygiene in coaches and stations, (ii) facilities given by Indian Railways to differently abled persons (Divyangjan), and (iii) human resource development and manpower planning in Indian Railways.

The government will also table the reports prepared by the department related parliamentary standing committees of ministry of rural development and ministry of human resource development.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘A’ of the Lok Sabha list including important ministries like ministry of finance and health and family welfare.

Ministries in the group ‘A’ of Lok Sabha list: human resource development, petroleum and natural gas, commerce and industry, culture, labour and employment, micro, small and medium enterprises, skill development and entrepreneurship, steel, tourism, and ministry tribal affairs.