Who was Himanshu Roy? Maharashtra top cop who committed suicide had key role in solving several high-profile cases

The former ATS chief from Maharashtra, Himanshu Roy, has committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai earlier today. The top cop allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself earlier today. The reason why he committed suicide remains a mystery as of now. Roy used his service revolver to shoot himself and was declared brought dead by a Mumbai hospital, reports said. He was serving as Additional Director General of Police.

Roy was a 1988-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre and finished his graduation from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. He has served as the head of the Mumbai Crime Branch as well as the Anti-terrorist Squad of the Mumbai Police. He did his schooling from Campian School in Mumbai.

Himanshu Roy is famous for his role in cracking several cases during his tenure. One of the famous cases he handled was the IPL spot-fixing case in 2013 that came to light during the Indian Premier League. It was Himanshu Roy who was responsible for the arrest of Vindu Dara Singh. It was alleged the Singh had links to bookies in this spot-fixing scandal. Later, on June 3, 2013, Singh was released on bail by a Mumbai court.

Himanshu Roy also played a major part in the handling of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He was also responsible for firing at Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar’s driver Arif Bael in 2011 and also played a key role in the probe into the journalist J Dey murder case as well. He was an integral part of the double murder case involving Vijay Palande.

Himanshu Roy, said to be suffering from cancer and had been on leave for around a year, received several awards including such as Police Medal for Meritorious Service and 50th Anniversary Independence medal during his illustrious career.

During his tenure with the police department, he has worked as SP of Nasik (rural) in 1995. Thereafter he worked as SP Ahmednagar, DCP Economic Offences Wing. Roy was also the DCP Traffic, DCP Zone 1, and Commissioner of Police, Nasik from the year 2004-2007. In 2009, Roy became the Joint Commissioner of Police Mumbai. He then joined the Cyber Crime Cell.

Thereafter, he went on to become the ATS Maharashtra Chief and then the Additional Director General of Police of Maharashtra (Planning and Co-ordination). The last post he held was Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra.