West Bengal cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, announces Mamata Banerjee, days after Partha Chatterjee’s sacking

West Bengal cabinet reshuffle latest news: Days after divesting Partha Chatterjee of three portfolios in the West Bengal cabinet following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, stating that four to five new faces will be inducted to the cabinet after the rejig.

The announcement comes days after mountains of cash to the tune of Rs 50 crore was seized from Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee’s properties last week by the ED. The Trinamool Congress suspended Chatterjee from the party, and divested him of all the positions he held within the party and the ministries under him. Chatterjee was in charge of the Ministry for Industry, Commerce and Enterprise, Ministry for Information Technology and Electronics and Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs. Soon after Chatterjee’s sacking, Banerjee said that she will take charge of the three portfolios for the time being. However, the Bengal CM today said that it was not possible for her to manage everything, pointing out that many departments were running without any heads, necessitating a cabinet rejig. “Several departments are functioning without ministers, I cannot be shouldering all responsibilities,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee, while pointing out that the state had recently witnessed the demise of many ministers including Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande, ruled out any talks of dissolving the cabinet. “Many of them are writing a lot. We don’t have plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone,” Banerjee added.