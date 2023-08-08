‘We will hit a sixer at the last ball’: PM Modi’s jibe at Opposition’s no-confidence motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Bharatiya Janata Party MPs that the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition is a reflection of ‘mutual distrust’ among INDIA bloc parties as they want to test who is with their proposal and who is not, reported PTI.

While addressing the party workers at a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP, Modi assured that they would “hit a sixer at the last ball”, apparently referring to his reply to the motion after the 16-hour debate.

In his address at the meeting, PM Modi described the opposition alliance as ‘ghamandia’ (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party’s Rajya Sabha members for the “semi-final” win in voting on the Delhi services bill.

During the meeting, PM Modi also said the motion moved by the INDIA bloc is only a programme for them, “but for us it’s an opportunity”.

He also referred to his 2018 speech in which he had already wished for the Opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against his government in 2023.

Meanwhile, debate on no-confidence motion commenced on Tuesday in Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi opened the debate in the Lower House and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was the first speaker from the ruling party’s side.

Delhi Services Bill

The Delhi services bill, which will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital,secured approval in both the houses, after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious measure on Monday.

The Centre on May 19 introduced the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict.