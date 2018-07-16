WATCH: What PM Narendra Modi did when a woman injured in Midnapore rally requested him for an autograph

PM Modi signs autograph for woman injured during Midnapore raly. (Photo: Twitter/ @amitmalviya)

PM Narendra Modi on Monday obliged when one of the injured in hospital requested him for an autograph. The woman is one among 20 other people who were injured during PM Modi’s rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore district today. According to news agency ANI, “One of the injured, in hospital requests PM Modi for an autograph, PM obliges. Several were injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM’s rally in Midnapore earlier today.” The PM reached the hospital after addressing the rally.

#WATCH One of the injured, in hospital requests PM Modi for an autograph, PM obliges. Several were injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM’s rally in Midnapore earlier today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/3IlgwAgZrn — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

Look at the adulation for PM Modi. The lady meets first in the hospital asks PM for an autograph while hardly being able to speak. Needless to say, PM happily obliged. #BengalWithModi pic.twitter.com/0bAioLfXhp — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 16, 2018

The people were injured after a makeshift tent collapsed during the PM’s rally today. The Prime Minister was giving his speech at the time when the incident took place. According to officials, as soon as the prime minister noticed the tent collapsing, he immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured. Officials further stated that the tent was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain. According to a PTI report, many enthusiastic BJP supporters were seen crowding inside the tent during the rally. Seeing it, the prime minister asked them to be careful, the officials said.

officials further said that the local BJP unit along with PM Modi’s personal staff, including his doctor and SPG personnel, swung into action to help the injured. While most of the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, the officials stated the numbers could soon rise.

Dilip Ghosh, the BJP president said that 24 people were injured in the incident. Eyewitnesses have been quoted in the report giving details about the incident. It said that some people clambered on top of the marquee, which was covered with tarpaulin. As the structure could not withstand the weight of the people and collapsed, leading to several in the gathering, including women, being injured. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government would provide all medical assistance to those injured in the rally.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally today. The government is giving all help for medical treatment,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.