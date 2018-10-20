WATCH: BJP councillor arrested for thrashing police sub-inspector in Meerut

The BJP councillor has been arrested under non-bailable offenses and will be produced before the court later on Saturday. (ANI)

In yet another shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a police sub-inspector was thrashed by a restaurant owner who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Meerut. The incident reportedly happened on Friday evening when the officer had come to the restaurant with a lady lawyer for dinner. He reportedly got into a heated argument with a waiter over the delay in serving food. At this point, Munish Kumar, BJP councillor from Meerut’s ward number 40, started beating the officer.

The whole incident was recorded on camera and a video of the same was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle. In this video, the sitting BJP councillor Munish Kumar can be seen thrashing the police officer while others watch. The woman who accompanied the police officer can also be seen throwing cutlery and shouting in response.

Kumar has been arrested under non-bailable offenses and will be produced before the court later on Saturday. A case has been registered against him under section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the sub-inspector has also been attached to the police lines as he skipped duty to go out for dinner. “The sub-inspector has been attached to the police lines because he skipped duty to go out for dinner. We are investigating the matter and more evidences are being collected,” Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Ranvijay Singh told media.