Actor-politician Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday with nine Cabinet ministers. The TVK scripted electoral history earlier this week as it secured 108 seats in the Assembly before allying with Congress and several other parties to form the government. The colourful ceremony in Chennai was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other key politicians as well as thousands of continuously “whistling” TVK supporters. Vijay is the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath administered the oath of office and secrecy to Legislature Party Leader C Joseph Vijay and his nine-member Cabinet. The incoming lawmakers all took the oath in the name of God — unlike most in the outgoing DMK regime.

The TVK has received support from the Congress (which won 5 seats) along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2).

Who are the new members of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet?

The Vijay-led Cabinet currently includes nine TVK leaders alongside the Chief Minister. It is a mix of young and experienced politicians — with the TVK chief’s core team finding place in his maiden ministry.

N. Anand

The TVK General Secretary was recently elected as MLA from Thiyagarayanagar.

The TVK General Secretary was recently elected as MLA from Thiyagarayanagar. Aadhav Arjuna

The Villivakkam MLA is a political strategist who had acted as the TVK campaign chief.

The Villivakkam MLA is a political strategist who had acted as the TVK campaign chief. K.G. Arunraj

He is a former Indian Revenue Service officer. The TVK policy leader was recently elected as MLA from Tiruchengode.

He is a former Indian Revenue Service officer. The TVK policy leader was recently elected as MLA from Tiruchengode. K.A. Sengottaiyan

He is a former AIADMK leader and nine-time MLA from Gobichettipalayam.

He is a former AIADMK leader and nine-time MLA from Gobichettipalayam. P. Venkataramanan

The TVK treasurer is a long-time associate of Vijay. He is and advocate who won the Tamil Nadu elections from Mylapore.

The TVK treasurer is a long-time associate of Vijay. He is and advocate who won the Tamil Nadu elections from Mylapore. R. Nirmalkumar

RajmohanTK. Prabhu

Selvi S. Keerthana

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar had appointed the TVK chief as the new Chief Minister of the State on Saturday. He has been asked to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13. The actor-turned-politician had submitted letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK and IUML to the Governor