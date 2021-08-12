Uttar Pradesh: Muslim e-rickshaw driver assaulted in Kanpur; FIR registered

The man said that some people started busing and assaulting him around 3 pm and also threatened to kill his family.

A 45-year-old Muslim e-rickshaw driver was assaulted by some people in Kanpur while they were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The man was later handed over to the police. An FIR has already been registered in the case by the Kanpur Police. In the viral video, the daughter of the man was seen clinging to him and pleading with the people holding the man to leave him.

While a voice can be heard in the video telling others that nobody will hit him, the man was hit twice by two different people.

According to an NDTV report, the man is a relative of a Muslim family who is in a legal dispute with their Hindu neighbour. Both the families had filed separate FIRs against each other last month with the police. According to the report, right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal held a meeting in the area where they claimed that the Muslim family was trying to convert Hindu girls in their locality. The incident happened after the meeting.

According to the police, an FIR has been filed against a local man who runs a marriage band, his son and around 10 unknown people, based on the complaint of the victim. “Today, a video of the Kachhi Basti near Ramgopal Chowk in the Barra Police Station area has come to light in which some people are seen beating a man. On the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been lodged against some known and some unknown people. Further action is being taken,” said Raveena Tyagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

थानाक्षेत्र बर्रा अन्तर्गत राम गोपाल चौराहे के पास कच्ची बस्ती में मार-पीट की घटना के वायरल वीडियो व कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस उपायुक्त,दक्षिण द्वारा दी गयी बाईट। pic.twitter.com/gxE0sawOFX — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) August 11, 2021

The man said that some people started busing and assaulting him around 3 pm and also threatened to kill his family. He claimed to have been saved by the UP Police.