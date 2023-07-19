'Using nation's name as tool to gain power...': BJP writes to EC against renaming of UPA as INDIA

A day after the Opposition parties named their alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader advocate Ashutosh Dubey on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the renaming of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as INDIA.

On Tuesday, the two-day meeting of 26 like-minded Opposition parties in Karnataka’s Bengaluru concluded with the Opposition parties agreeing to come up under one name– Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA.

Taking note of this, the head of BJP Maharashtra social media-legal and advisory department, Dubey, said that this has not only shown a lack of originality but also appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power, ANI reported.

In his letter to ECI on Tuesday, advocate Dubey said, “I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of great concern and discomfort regarding the recent renaming of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This action has caused widespread dissatisfaction and is viewed as a deliberate attempt to exploit the name of our nation for political aspirations, which I believe is a disrespect to the country and its citizens.”

“While I understand that political parties have the right to choose their names and develop their strategies for electoral success, it is crucial that they do so without undermining the dignity and integrity of our nation. By associating their political agenda directly with the name of our country, the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has not only shown a lack of originality but also appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power,” he added.

The BJP leader went on to add that, in the future if the party wins, people would say ‘INDIA has won,’ but if the party loses, then people would say ‘INDIA has lost’. “This promotes a sense of national insult,” he said in his letter.

“I kindly request the Election Commission of India to investigate this matter thoroughly and ensure that political parties adhere to ethical standards when choosing their names and formulating slogans. It is imperative that the sanctity of our nation’s name is upheld, and political parties are discouraged from exploiting it for their personal political agendas,” it added.