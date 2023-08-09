UP: Teenage girl, abducted and raped in Meerut, dies by suicide

A teenage girl who was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car by a man from her neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, later died by suicide, reported The Indian Express.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the 18-year-old girl’s father at the area police station against the accused (20) and his friend. No arrests have yet been made in the case.

According to the FIR, the girl returned home from Delhi on Monday to collect a school certificate from her previous school on Monday. She was in the market in Meerut’s outskirts on Monday when the duo abducted her in the car, the complaint stated.

The accused then allegedly raped her, and also made a video of the incident. After she reached home, she consumed a poisonous substance, her father alleged.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died on Tuesday afternoon.

Devesh Kumar, Deputy SP (Sadar, Rural), said that an FIR has been filed against the accused, his father, and his friend, all of whom are absconding.

An FIR was filed against the accused and his father under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 383 (intentionally putting any person in fear), while his friend was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, he said.

The father of the deceased also alleged that the accused had first raped her on May 2 and had then made a video of the incident. He blackmailed her to continue physical relations with him, threatening her that he would post the video on social media.

After she narrated the ordeal to her parents, her father had then met the father of the accused, who is also an influential one, who also threatened him to stay silent as they allegedly had objectionable videos of the teenager. Following this, the family had sent the girl to Delhi for further study.

He added that his daughter, while being taken to the hospital on Monday evening, had said that the accused had objectionable videos of her on his mobile.

“She asked us to get these videos deleted. I have no fears now as I have lost my daughter… I will not let the father, son and his friend go unpunished,” he said.