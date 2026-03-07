Over 70.69 lakh Form 6 applications for inclusion in the electoral rolls and 2.68 lakh objections through Form 7, seeking deletion of names, were received in Uttar Pradesh between January 6 and March 6 as part of the SIR exercise in 2026, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference at Lok Bhawan, Rinwa said that during the two-month period for claims and objections, a total of 70,69,810 Form 6 applications were received. Of these, 35,72,603 were submitted by women and 34,96,911 by men, showing that women filed more applications than men. A total of 296 applications were submitted by third gender voters.

Over 86 lakh applications received since October 2025

He said that since October 27, 2025, when the revision exercise was announced, the state has received 86,69,073 Form 6 applications. These include 43,06,364 from men, 43,62,323 from women and 386 from third gender voters, according to PTI.

Talking about objections seeking deletion of names from the voter list, Rinwa said that 2,68,682 Form 7 applications were filed between January 6 and March 6. Among these, 1,58,027 applications sought deletion of male voters, 1,10,645 were for female voters and 10 were for third gender voters.

ALSO READ WB SIR: SC mandates presentation of Class 10 pass certificates alongside admit cards for ID verification

From October 27 to March 6, the state received a total of 3,18,140 Form 7 applications. This included 1,86,362 requests related to male voters, 1,31,766 related to female voters and 12 related to third gender voters, he added.

Draft electoral roll lists 12.55 crore voters

Rinwa said the draft electoral roll published on January 6 listed 12.55 crore voters in the state. This included 6.88 crore men (54.8 per cent), 5.67 crore women (45 per cent) and 4,119 third gender voters (0.01 per cent).

He also said that notices were issued to 3.26 crore voters whose details needed verification. This included 1.4 crore voters whose details were not linked with the 2003 Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and 2.02 crore voters where discrepancies were found, such as mismatched names or unrealistic age gaps between family members.

The first notices were issued on January 14, and hearings started on January 21. He added that notices have now been generated for 100 per cent of the cases, and about 3.60 crore notices (93.8 per cent) have already been delivered.

“So far, hearings have been completed for around 2.80 crore voters, which accounts for about 85.8 per cent of the cases,” Rinwa said.

To make the process easier, the Election Commission arranged hearings at 5,621 locations across the state and also set up help desks to assist voters.

Booth level officers also visited homes and verified details using a mobile application, he added.

“Around 14 per cent of the hearings are still pending, but with the current pace of work, the process is expected to be completed within the stipulated deadline of March 27,” Rinwa said.