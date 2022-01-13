UP Election 2022: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

The Congress has been out of power in the state for more than 30 years.

UP Assembly Election 2022: Congress has released its list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the party has kept its promise to field 40 per cent women candidates. A resurgent Congress is not only looking to regain its lost vote shares but also emerge as a challenger to the ruling BJP as the Samajwadi Party looks to dethrone the saffron party. Given that Aam Aadmi Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will also be contesting the polls, the challenge before the Congress will be to keep intact its existing vote share while wooing voters through its poll promises. The Congress has been out of power in the state for more than 30 years.

The Congress has promised that it will provide smartphones and scooty to girls, reserve 40 per cent new government posts for women, tax rebate for businesses employing 50 per cent women, Rs 10,000 honorarium for the Anganwadi workers, 75 skill schools named after female warriors, free bus travel for women, three free LPG cylinders among other welfare measures.

UP Election 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates

Naijibababd ———————— Hazi Mohd Saleem Ansari

Nagna —————————— Henreita Rajeev Singh

Nehtaur —————————- Meenakshi Singh

Moradabad Rural ————— Mohd Nadeem

Moradabad Nagar ————– Mohd Rizwan Qureshi

Asmoli —————————– Hazi Marghoob Alam

Sambhal ————————– Nida Ahmad

Suar ——————————- Haider Ali Khan

Chamraua ———————– Yusuf Ali Yusuf

Bilaspur ————————– Sanjay Kapoor

Rampur ————————– Kazim Ali Khan

Dhanaura ———————– Samar Pal Singh

Amroha ————————- Saleem Khan

Hastinapur ——————— Archana Gautam

Kithore ————————- Babita Gurjar

Chhaprauli ——————– Dr Yunus Chaudhary

Loni —————————– Yameen Malik

Muradnagar —————— Bijendra Yadav

Ghaziabad ——————– Sushan Goyal

Garhmukteshwar ———— Abha Chaudhary

Noida ————————– Pankhuri Pathak

Dadri ————————– Deepak Bhati Chotiwala

Jewar ————————- Manoj Chaudhary

Barauli ———————– Gaurang Dev Chauhan

Atrauli ———————– Dharmendra Kumar

Koil ————————— Vivek Bansal

Aligarh ———————- Mohd Salman Imtiyaz

Goverdhan —————- Deepak Chaudhary

Mathura ——————– Pradeep Mathur

Baldev ——————— Vinesh Kumar Sanwal Valmiki

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP registered a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for the 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.