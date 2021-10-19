UP Court awards life imprisonment to 70-yr-old widow for killing man who attempted to rape her daughter

According to the post-mortem report submitted before the court, it was found that Praveen was attacked five times with the axe.

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has awarded life imprisonment of 11 years to a 70-year-old widow for killing a man who tried to rape her daughter. The judgement was delivered by an additional sessions court judge Rajeshwar Shukla in the decade-old case. The court noted that the woman could have saved the daughter by using even a small force or resistance and she didn’t have to hit the deceased multiple times with an axe. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the woman.

Delivering the verdict, the court also termed the murder an act of honour killing and planned murder.

The woman had surrendered before police on August 1, 2010, and had lodged a complaint that a youth named Praveen entered her house forcibly and tried to rape her daughter.

She confessed that when Praveen did not stop even after her daughter screamed, the woman attacked him using an axe and later threw the body near a tree outside her house.

However, Praveen’s aunt had stated a different reason in the FIR lodged by her on August 2. She had claimed that Praveen was in love with the girl and the girl’s mother killed Praveen as she did not like it. Praveen’s aunt also alleged that he had gone for a walk after his meal on the August 1 evening.

According to the post-mortem report submitted before the court, it was found that Praveen was attacked five times with the axe. It also noted that the accused were 59-year-old at the time of the crime and her throwing the body outside her house showed it was a planned murder.

Both, Praveen and the girl were aged 20 years at the time of the incident. In the meantime, the woman’s daughter got married and has children.