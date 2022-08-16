Unnao rape survivor moves Supreme Court seeking transfer of criminal case to Delhi, hearing next week

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear a plea filed by the Unnao rape survivor next week. In her plea, the survivor has sought the transfer of a criminal case filed against her by the father of one of the accused from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Vrinda Grover on urgent hearing of the fresh plea of the rape survivor, reported news agency PTI. “List next week,” the bench said.

The survivor filed the plea in the apex court after a local court in Unnao recently issued a non-bailable warrant against her on a criminal complaint of alleged cheating and forgery filed by the father of Shubham Singh, one of the accused being tried in the Unnao rape case in a Delhi court.

Also Read: Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging conviction, life term

In December 2019, a Delhi court sentenced expelled former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to imprisonment for life for kidnapping and raping the girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

The transfer plea, filed in the apex court, alleged “counter judicial proceedings” against the girl in the Unnao court with the ulterior motive of propping up a defence in the sexual assault case.

Also Read: Supreme Court orders transfer of Unnao rape cases to Delhi, sets 45-day deadline to conclude trial



Sengar’s appeal against his conviction and the life sentence is already pending in the Delhi High Court, and a response has been sought from the CBI.

Sengar was convicted by the trial court under various provisions including section 376 (2) of the IPC and awarded him maximum punishment of life term, stating that the convict will remain behind bars for the “remainder of his natural biological life”. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

The trial, which started on August 5, 2019, was transferred from Unnao to Delhi and held on a day-to-day basis on the directions of the Supreme Court after it had taken cognisance of the rape survivor’s letter written to the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

On August 1, 2019, the SC transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court to Delhi with directions to hold daily hearings and complete the trial within 45 days.

(With PTI inputs)