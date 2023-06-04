scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar, no casualties reported

“The incident occurred when four-five pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed into the Ganga river,” the official said.

Written by PTI
bihar
Bhagalpur: An under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Ganga bridge collapsed, in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

An under-construction bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar‘s Bhagalpur district on Sunday, prompting the state government to direct the building construction department to initiate an enquiry into the incident, an official said.No casualties were reported so far in the collapse of the Aguwani -Sultanganj bridge that connects Bhagalpur with Khagaria district, he said.

Also Read

“The incident occurred when four-five pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed into the Ganga river,” the official said.Talking to PTI, Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, “Yes, I have received the information that 4-5 pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed. The administration is in touch with officials of the department concerned.”

Also Read

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the building construction department’s additional chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit to constitute an enquiry committee to investigate the matter and take strict action against the erring officials.State BJP president Samrat Choudhary said the incident shows that “corruption is rampant” under the rule of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.”Sub-standard materials were used for the construction of the bridge. The CM is least bothered about the development of Bihar…he is busy on his tour. He must resign from his post after this incident.”

Also Read

Notably, one labourer died and another was injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Nalanda district in November last year.

More Stories on
Bihar

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-06-2023 at 22:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market