Udaipur Killing: Pakistan-based handlers instigated accused to do ‘something spectacular’ – NIA probe reveals chilling details

‘Peaceful protests’ against remarks on Prophet Muhammad won’t result in anything significant, ‘something spectacular’ must be done, Pakistan-based ‘Salman Bhai’ told one of the accused in the Udaipur tailor’s killing, the NIA has found in its initial probe into the Udaipur killing. According to a report by The Indian Express, the latest findings by the National Investigation Agency reveal radicalisation and sustained instigation by the Pakistan-based persons before Mohammad Ghouse and Muhammad Riyaz ‘meticulously planned’ the barbaric attack on Kanhaiyalal Teli in Rajasthan’s Udaipur last month.

According to the IE report, it was Ghouse who had travelled to Pakistan back in December 2014, where he attended a 45-day programme. Ghouse had gone to Pakistan on the invitation of one Dawat-e-Islami, a radical Islamic body. After completing his ‘course,’ Ghouse returned to India. He, however, remained in touch with people from Pakistan via WhatsApp groups. It was here in one of the WhatsApp groups that Ghouse came in contact with ‘Salman Bhai’ and remained in touch till 2022 June. Another person mentioned by the NIA probe has been named as one Abu Ibrahim, who is also said to be based out of Pakistan.

The timeline before the gruesome murder shows a detailed plot. The initial investigation by the NIA says that both Riyaz and Ghouse had participated in a protest against remarks on Prophet Muhammad by now-sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The IE report says that sometime around June 10, both accused began plotting the attack. The NIA probe says that one ‘Babla bhai’ from Dhanmandi area prepared a ‘hit list’ of around 10 people. It was ‘Babla bhai’, who had tasked different groups to target these people in the ‘hit list’.

Three weeks before the attack, names, photos and addresses of some individuals were sent on WhatsApp groups. Kanhaiyalal’s photo was also circulated in one such group. The duo chose Kanhaiya as their workplace was near his shop. Some locals also helped Ghouse and Riyaz in recceing the shop and providing crucial tip-offs to the duo, the NIA probe says.

On June 28, the day of the attack, both Riyaz and Ghouse reached the tailoring shop in different vehicles. After murdering Kanhaiyalal, Ghouse and Riyaz went to an office of one ‘Shoib bhai’ and recorded the second video, in which they were seen issuing death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the original plan, after the attack, both Riyaz and Ghouse were to leave Udaipur and head to Ajmer Sharif. But they were intercepted and arrested by the local police in Rajasthan’s Rajasmand district.